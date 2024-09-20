Left Menu

Spike in Wrong-Side Driving and Mobile Phone Usage on Delhi Roads: Delhi Police Report

Delhi roads have seen a significant increase in wrong-side driving and mobile phone usage by drivers, according to the Delhi Police. Notably, there's been a 20.63% rise in wrong-side driving incidents and a significant increase in fatalities from road accidents. Over 76,849 challans were issued for driving against the traffic flow this year alone.

Data from the Delhi Police reveals a worrying trend in wrong-side driving on the city's roads, with incidents rising by 20.63 percent over the past year.

According to a senior police officer, 1,24,593 notices were issued last year to those violating traffic norms, whereas this year, 1,03,283 notices were issued for similar offenses.

Challans for driving against the flow of traffic have surged by 29 percent since last year. Between January 1 and August 31, 76,849 challans were issued this year, compared to 59,527 during the same period last year.

