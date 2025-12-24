Left Menu

Delhi Police Returns 270 Lost Mobile Phones to Owners

The Delhi Police successfully recovered and returned over 270 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners in Dwarka. This recovery was achieved through a monitoring cell that utilized technical analysis and verification. The devices were handed back to the rightful owners during a recent program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:25 IST
Delhi Police Returns 270 Lost Mobile Phones to Owners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have made significant progress in returning lost mobile phones to their rightful owners, recovering over 270 devices in Dwarka. The announcement was made by an official on Wednesday.

During a program held on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh highlighted that the recovered phones were successfully handed to their owners.

Singh stated that the police utilized a monitoring cell that conducted thorough technical analysis and verification to trace the phones and identify their owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025