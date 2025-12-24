Delhi Police Returns 270 Lost Mobile Phones to Owners
The Delhi Police successfully recovered and returned over 270 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners in Dwarka. This recovery was achieved through a monitoring cell that utilized technical analysis and verification. The devices were handed back to the rightful owners during a recent program.
The Delhi Police have made significant progress in returning lost mobile phones to their rightful owners, recovering over 270 devices in Dwarka. The announcement was made by an official on Wednesday.
During a program held on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh highlighted that the recovered phones were successfully handed to their owners.
Singh stated that the police utilized a monitoring cell that conducted thorough technical analysis and verification to trace the phones and identify their owners.
