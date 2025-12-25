Left Menu

Delhi Police Amp Up Security for Festive Celebrations

Delhi Police have bolstered security, deploying nearly 20,000 personnel to ensure law and order during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Their measures include additional checkpoints and paramilitary support at strategic points, targeting hooliganism, traffic violations, and illegal activities as the city anticipates a large influx of visitors.

In light of the approaching holiday season, Delhi Police have significantly escalated security measures across the city. Around 20,000 personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, are being deployed, an official stated, to maintain law and order during Christmas and New Year festivities.

The heightened security presence will be noticeable at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and areas nearing Rajasthan, as the capital braces for increased foot traffic from neighboring states. More pickets, barricades, and paramilitary units aim to curb hooliganism and lawlessness.

Authorities are also focusing on traffic management, particularly targeting drunken driving and stunting. Additional police forces have been mobilized for night patrols, and stringent checks are underway at bus terminals and other public places to identify any unlawful activity, ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors alike.

