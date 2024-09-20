Left Menu

Dollar Surge: Impact of Unchanged Japanese Interest Rates on Global Markets

The dollar strengthened against the yen after the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged. The BoJ cited global economic uncertainties as the reason for their decision. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index showed gains, and the Bank of England held its rates steady, boosting the pound.

The dollar surged against the yen on Friday following the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its interest rates, a move that allows the central bank to focus on global economic uncertainties. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized that future policy decisions would depend on economic, price, and financial developments.

The dollar climbed 1.06% to 144.14 yen, marking its highest point in over two weeks, while the euro also advanced against the yen. In contrast, the euro weakened slightly against the dollar. The U.S. dollar index saw a modest gain, remaining just above a one-year low. Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive, noted a market sentiment that the BoJ doesn't need to hike rates, shifting attention to Japan's political landscape.

The prospect of another rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in November has bolstered hopes for sustained U.S. economic growth. Meanwhile, the Bank of England held rates steady, and China's state-owned banks intervened to stabilize the yuan. These events collectively influenced global currency market dynamics.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

