Left Menu

India Proposes WTO Tariffs on EU Amid Steel Safeguards Dispute

India has proposed the imposition of retaliatory customs duties on certain EU imports due to a failure to reach consensus on the EU's safeguard measures on some steel products. This move follows a significant trade loss for India and aims to balance the financial impact of EU's measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:07 IST
India Proposes WTO Tariffs on EU Amid Steel Safeguards Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

India has put forward a proposal to impose retaliatory customs duties on selected European Union (EU) imports under World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms. This development arises from the two parties' inability to agree on the EU's safeguard measures for some steel products.

In communication to the WTO, India indicated that the proposed suspension of concessions would take the form of increased tariffs on specific EU-originating products. This action responds to a cumulative trade loss of $4.412 billion from 2018 to 2023 due to the EU's measures, with potential duty collections amounting to $1.103 billion.

The European Union recently extended its safeguard duties on certain steel products until 2026, impacting India's steel exports. India remains steadfast in protecting its trade interests and has indicated readiness to adjust tariffs and products accordingly while notifying relevant WTO committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024