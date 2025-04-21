In a tumultuous week of global developments, China has issued a stark warning against countries engaging in trade deals with the United States that might come at its expense. The warning signals further escalation in the growing trade tensions between two of the world's largest economies.

Turning to geopolitical matters, the Kremlin expressed satisfaction following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exclude Ukraine from potential NATO membership. This position aligns with Russia's interests amidst the ongoing conflict perceived by many as a proxy war.

On a deeply somber note, the Catholic world was stunned by the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, on Easter Monday. His tenure was marked by efforts to modernize the Church, though not without controversy. As the Vatican and the world mourn, speculation mounts over which cardinal will succeed him in the conclave.

