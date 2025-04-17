LVMH CEO Urges Resolution in U.S.-EU Trade Dispute
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault cautioned that failure to resolve U.S.-EU trade tariffs could lead to negative consequences for many companies. Speaking at LVMH's annual shareholder meeting, he emphasized the importance of restoring free trade and trust. LVMH, heavily reliant on U.S. revenue, has seen its shares fall amid trade concerns.
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault issued a stern warning on Thursday, highlighting the potential fallout if the United States and the European Union fail to address ongoing trade tariffs. Arnault pointed fingers at Brussels, suggesting that the European side's inability to negotiate effectively could lead to widespread repercussions across numerous companies.
During the group's annual shareholders' meeting, Arnault called for the restoration of free trade and trust between the U.S. and EU. He emphasized that Europe must negotiate intelligently to avoid dire consequences.
LVMH, the world's top luxury group by revenue, generates a substantial portion of its income in the U.S. Arnault, who has previously endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump for economic efforts, has witnessed LVMH shares plummet by 36% due to concerns over Trump's trade policies and a looming U.S. recession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
