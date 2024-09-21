Tata Steel Responds Swiftly to Power Outage at Jamshedpur Plant
Tata Steel faced a brief power outage at its Jamshedpur plant, activating emergency protocols to ensure safety. The company confirmed there was no fire and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors. Power at Tata Main Hospital was restored, and the facility is functioning normally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Steel reported a brief power outage at its Jamshedpur plant on Friday, prompting the activation of emergency protocols to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities.
The company clarified that there were no fires at Jamshedpur Works and urged the public against spreading rumors about the incident.
Power was later restored to Tata Main Hospital, and operations have returned to normal. The outage was caused by an issue in a DVC grid, which Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure team quickly addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sustaining Poverty Reduction Gains: How Vulnerability Maps Can Transform Social Safety Nets
IATA Announces Theme for 2024 World Safety and Operations Conference: "Embracing Innovation and Technology"
Starliner Set for Uncrewed Return Amid Safety Precautions
Lifesavers to Ensure Safety During Ganesh Idol Immersion in Goa
FDA Faces Setbacks in Restoring Pre-Pandemic Drug Safety Inspections