Tata Steel Responds Swiftly to Power Outage at Jamshedpur Plant

Tata Steel faced a brief power outage at its Jamshedpur plant, activating emergency protocols to ensure safety. The company confirmed there was no fire and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors. Power at Tata Main Hospital was restored, and the facility is functioning normally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel reported a brief power outage at its Jamshedpur plant on Friday, prompting the activation of emergency protocols to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities.

The company clarified that there were no fires at Jamshedpur Works and urged the public against spreading rumors about the incident.

Power was later restored to Tata Main Hospital, and operations have returned to normal. The outage was caused by an issue in a DVC grid, which Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure team quickly addressed.

