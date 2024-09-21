Tata Steel Responds Swiftly to Power Outage at Jamshedpur Plant

Tata Steel reported a brief power outage at its Jamshedpur plant on Friday, prompting the activation of emergency protocols to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities.

The company clarified that there were no fires at Jamshedpur Works and urged the public against spreading rumors about the incident.

Power was later restored to Tata Main Hospital, and operations have returned to normal. The outage was caused by an issue in a DVC grid, which Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure team quickly addressed.

