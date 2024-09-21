IYDF and Gopi Enterprise Collaborate to Support Underprivileged Children in Bihar

In response to the escalating global poverty issue, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Gopi Enterprise on September 18, 2024, to host a charitable aid event in Chakia, Motihari, Bihar. Aimed at benefiting 35 underprivileged children, the event supplied essential living and educational materials.

IYDF has a longstanding commitment to improving the lives of children in impoverished areas. This event, supported by Gopi Enterprise, provided not just notebooks and pencils but also recreational items like carrom boards and cricket equipment. The supplies were designed to meet the children's educational and emotional needs, enhancing their quality of life.

The volunteer team, led by Santosh Kumar, played a pivotal role in the event's success. Their involvement went beyond distributing supplies; interactive games and emotional support were integral parts of their engagement. Gopi Enterprise emphasized the importance of corporate social responsibility, aiming to improve living conditions and set an example for other businesses.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue similar initiatives in other underprivileged regions, aiming for long-term change through sustainable social development. This collaborative effort highlighted how businesses, volunteers, and the community could come together to drive meaningful societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)