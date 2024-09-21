Left Menu

IYDF and Gopi Enterprise Collaborate to Support Underprivileged Children in Bihar

On September 18, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Gopi Enterprise organized a charitable aid event in Chakia, Motihari, Bihar, benefiting 35 underprivileged children. Through the efforts of volunteers and community support, the initiative provided educational, living, and recreational supplies, contributing to the children's overall development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari (Bihar) | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:23 IST
IYDF and Gopi Enterprise Collaborate to Support Underprivileged Children in Bihar
IYDF and Gopi Enterprise Unite to Light the Path for Underprivileged Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating global poverty issue, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Gopi Enterprise on September 18, 2024, to host a charitable aid event in Chakia, Motihari, Bihar. Aimed at benefiting 35 underprivileged children, the event supplied essential living and educational materials.

IYDF has a longstanding commitment to improving the lives of children in impoverished areas. This event, supported by Gopi Enterprise, provided not just notebooks and pencils but also recreational items like carrom boards and cricket equipment. The supplies were designed to meet the children's educational and emotional needs, enhancing their quality of life.

The volunteer team, led by Santosh Kumar, played a pivotal role in the event's success. Their involvement went beyond distributing supplies; interactive games and emotional support were integral parts of their engagement. Gopi Enterprise emphasized the importance of corporate social responsibility, aiming to improve living conditions and set an example for other businesses.

Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue similar initiatives in other underprivileged regions, aiming for long-term change through sustainable social development. This collaborative effort highlighted how businesses, volunteers, and the community could come together to drive meaningful societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024