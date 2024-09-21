Left Menu

IYDF and D Interio Bring Joy to Underprivileged Children in Saharanpur

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and D Interio organized a charitable event in Saharanpur, distributing essential supplies to 25 children. Led by Mubarak Ali Khan, the event included fun games and interactions, fostering a sense of community. Volunteers expressed fulfillment from the initiative. IYDF calls for continued support from businesses and individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:25 IST
IYDF and D Interio Bring Joy to Underprivileged Children in Saharanpur
IYDF and D Interio Bring Care and Joy to Underprivileged Children in Saharanpur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with D Interio, successfully organized a charitable event on September 21 in the disadvantaged community of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Mr. Mubarak Ali Khan, volunteers distributed essential living and educational supplies to 25 local children, creating a wave of joy and care in the community.

The team, including Reshma Khan, Shabana Khan, Sahiba Khan, Sameer Khan, and Nigar Khan, provided items such as snacks, beverages, mineral water, toothpaste, chickpeas, coarse wheat flour, antibacterial soap, sugar, refined oil, flattened rice, pulses, biscuits, and wheat flour. The children also received colored drawing pens, stationery sets, and notebooks, enhancing their educational resources.

Located in Mahipura, the event was held at address 3/6604A. The initiative not only supplied daily necessities but also opened avenues for the children's future development. Engaging activities like balloon games, carrom board matches, and lemon and spoon races strengthened bonds between the volunteers and children.

Mr. Mubarak Ali Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, 'I am very grateful to IYDF for giving me this opportunity. Interacting with the children and seeing their smiles fills me with immense pride.' Other volunteers echoed his sentiments, highlighting the joy and fulfillment they felt through their contributions.

IYDF, in collaboration with D Interio, continues to support disadvantaged groups by promoting education, health, and social participation. This event in Saharanpur reaffirmed their commitment to helping vulnerable children, calling on more businesses and individuals to join the cause for a brighter future.

Since its inception, the International Youth Development Foundation has focused on aiding vulnerable children and youth worldwide. Through its various programs, IYDF advocates social responsibility and sustainable development, aiming to create a brighter future for every child. VMPL provided this press release, and ANI is not responsible for its content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024