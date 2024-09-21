IYDF and D Interio Bring Joy to Underprivileged Children in Saharanpur

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with D Interio, successfully organized a charitable event on September 21 in the disadvantaged community of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Mr. Mubarak Ali Khan, volunteers distributed essential living and educational supplies to 25 local children, creating a wave of joy and care in the community.

The team, including Reshma Khan, Shabana Khan, Sahiba Khan, Sameer Khan, and Nigar Khan, provided items such as snacks, beverages, mineral water, toothpaste, chickpeas, coarse wheat flour, antibacterial soap, sugar, refined oil, flattened rice, pulses, biscuits, and wheat flour. The children also received colored drawing pens, stationery sets, and notebooks, enhancing their educational resources.

Located in Mahipura, the event was held at address 3/6604A. The initiative not only supplied daily necessities but also opened avenues for the children's future development. Engaging activities like balloon games, carrom board matches, and lemon and spoon races strengthened bonds between the volunteers and children.

Mr. Mubarak Ali Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, 'I am very grateful to IYDF for giving me this opportunity. Interacting with the children and seeing their smiles fills me with immense pride.' Other volunteers echoed his sentiments, highlighting the joy and fulfillment they felt through their contributions.

IYDF, in collaboration with D Interio, continues to support disadvantaged groups by promoting education, health, and social participation. This event in Saharanpur reaffirmed their commitment to helping vulnerable children, calling on more businesses and individuals to join the cause for a brighter future.

Since its inception, the International Youth Development Foundation has focused on aiding vulnerable children and youth worldwide. Through its various programs, IYDF advocates social responsibility and sustainable development, aiming to create a brighter future for every child.

