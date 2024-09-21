Kaivalyadhama Honors Luminaries in Yoga and Wellness, Highlights Global Impact

In a significant event that underscores the pursuit of excellence and wellness, Kaivalyadhama, renowned for its contributions to yoga and holistic health, honored three individuals for their remarkable work in health and wellness. The ceremony was held on September 18, 2024, at Kaivalyadhama's grand auditorium, with Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Suresh Prabhu, Chairman Centenary Committee, gracing the occasion.

Kovind, a staunch supporter of education, women's empowerment, and healthcare, praised Kaivalyadhama for its century-long dedication to yoga and wellness. He highlighted yoga's universal significance, describing it as a cornerstone of Indian culture and a gift to humanity. Kovind emphasized the need to preserve and promote the essence of yoga globally.

The awards ceremony, a testament to Kaivalyadhama's mission, recognized Dr. V.N. Gangadhar, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, and Dr. Samprasad Vinod with the Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Puraskar for their outstanding contributions. Dr. Gangadhar's research in mental health, Dr. Kumar's economic reforms, and Dr. Vinod's spiritual leadership were celebrated as prime examples of integrating ancient practices with modern science and policy. Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu underscored yoga's role in personal and societal transformation. Subodh Tiwari, CEO of Kaivalyadhama, lauded the recipients' commitment to holistic well-being and their societal contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)