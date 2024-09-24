China's Stimulus Measures Spur Global Market Optimism

Investors have long clamored for comprehensive stimulus measures from China to invigorate market sentiment. While the recent moves announced on Tuesday fall short of being a 'big bazooka,' they are seen as steps in the right direction.

Chinese stocks surged, and bonds rallied following the announcement by China's central bank to cut reserve requirement ratios by 50 basis points. European market futures indicated a positive opening, with a particular focus on luxury stocks, which heavily rely on Chinese consumers.

The stimulus package also includes measures allowing funds and brokers to access central bank funding to buy stocks. Though these moves are expected to lift the stock market in the short term, analysts believe there is room for additional easing and fiscal policy measures to support China's slowing economy.

