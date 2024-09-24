Left Menu

China's Stimulus Measures Spur Global Market Optimism

Investors welcome China's recent stimulus measures, leading to a surge in Chinese stocks and bonds. The central bank's move to cut reserve requirement ratios by 50 basis points and allow funds to access its funding may signal further economic support. European and global markets respond positively amid broader economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:07 IST
China's Stimulus Measures Spur Global Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors have long clamored for comprehensive stimulus measures from China to invigorate market sentiment. While the recent moves announced on Tuesday fall short of being a 'big bazooka,' they are seen as steps in the right direction.

Chinese stocks surged, and bonds rallied following the announcement by China's central bank to cut reserve requirement ratios by 50 basis points. European market futures indicated a positive opening, with a particular focus on luxury stocks, which heavily rely on Chinese consumers.

The stimulus package also includes measures allowing funds and brokers to access central bank funding to buy stocks. Though these moves are expected to lift the stock market in the short term, analysts believe there is room for additional easing and fiscal policy measures to support China's slowing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024