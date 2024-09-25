Left Menu

India Achieves Record High Defence Production and Expands Global Export Footprint

India's defence production reached a record Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, with exports to over 90 countries. Under PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, the nation aims to strengthen its self-reliance and reduce dependence on imports. Future goals include increasing exports and boosting domestic manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:07 IST
India's defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The nation now exports weapons and military hardware to more than 90 countries, signaling a significant rise on the global defence industrial landscape.

In a social media post marking the 10th anniversary of the NDA government's 'Make in India' programme, Singh highlighted the initiative's success in promoting self-reliance. He noted that Indian armed forces are increasingly using domestically manufactured weapons and platforms.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, numerous reforms have been implemented across various sectors, including defence. The focus has been on boosting domestic defence manufacturing and enhancing military preparedness, particularly in border areas with China.

