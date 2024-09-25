India Achieves Record High Defence Production and Expands Global Export Footprint

India's defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The nation now exports weapons and military hardware to more than 90 countries, signaling a significant rise on the global defence industrial landscape.

In a social media post marking the 10th anniversary of the NDA government's 'Make in India' programme, Singh highlighted the initiative's success in promoting self-reliance. He noted that Indian armed forces are increasingly using domestically manufactured weapons and platforms.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, numerous reforms have been implemented across various sectors, including defence. The focus has been on boosting domestic defence manufacturing and enhancing military preparedness, particularly in border areas with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)