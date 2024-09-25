Biden Administration Calls for Paid Sick Leave for Freight Rail Workers

The Biden administration has issued a call to three major freight railroads, demanding that they ensure paid sick leave for all employees. Currently, 10,000 workers are without this critical benefit.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su addressed the issue in letters to the CEOs of CSX, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. They highlighted the notable rise in paid sick leave coverage among U.S. rail workers, which has jumped from 5% to 90% since the end of 2022.

'Sick leave for workers is not a luxury—it's a necessity,' remarked Su, urging these companies to take immediate action to support their workforce.

