Hyderabad-Bound Flight Faces Bomb Threat Scare

In a tense incident at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight arriving from London was met with a bomb threat. Airport authorities promptly activated standard safety procedures following the aircraft's arrival, as reported by airport sources on Tuesday.

The issue surfaced when the airport's customer support received an email warning of a bomb threat to flight BA 277 from Heathrow. The flight landed safely, and necessary checks were undertaken to ensure passenger safety. The aircraft has since returned to Heathrow without further incident, according to the sources.

Sources highlighted that these protocols involve isolating the aircraft, conducting thorough screenings of both baggage and passengers, and deploying fire engines and sniffer dogs as preventive measures. This incident follows two similar threats earlier this month targeting Indigo flights from Madina and Sharjah to Hyderabad.

