Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Strikes

Ukrainian air defence forces successfully intercepted at least five drones near Kyiv. Explosions were heard throughout the city early on Thursday, resulting in sustained air raid alerts across central Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:47 IST
Ukrainian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian air defence units successfully intercepted at least five drones in the vicinity of Kyiv, early Thursday morning. According to Reuters witnesses, explosions echoed through the city.

Following these incidents, air raid alerts remained active in Kyiv and across most of central Ukraine, prompting heightened security measures.

The early morning attack underscores the ongoing conflict and the critical role of air defence systems in protecting urban populations from aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024