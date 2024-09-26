Ukrainian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Strikes
Ukrainian air defence forces successfully intercepted at least five drones near Kyiv. Explosions were heard throughout the city early on Thursday, resulting in sustained air raid alerts across central Ukraine.
Following these incidents, air raid alerts remained active in Kyiv and across most of central Ukraine, prompting heightened security measures.
The early morning attack underscores the ongoing conflict and the critical role of air defence systems in protecting urban populations from aerial threats.
