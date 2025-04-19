Leeds and Burnley Edge Closer to Premier League as Championship Race Heats Up

Leeds United and Burnley each secured narrow victories on Friday, stepping closer to Premier League promotion as the Championship season approaches its thrilling finale. Burnley momentarily led the standings with a 2-1 win over Watford, until Leeds regained the top spot by defeating Oxford United 1-0. With only three games left, both teams could clinch automatic promotion on Monday.

Leeds' Manor Solomon struck the decisive goal after 33 minutes, capitalizing on a Jayden Bogle assist. Burnley, after trailing at Watford, saw Zian Flemming equalize before Josh Brownhill's second-half header sealed victory. Watford ended the match with nine players following red cards for Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe.

Burnley remains unbeaten in 30 league matches, sharing 91 points with Leeds but trailing due to goal difference. Sheffield United stays in contention for automatic promotion with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City. Leeds and Burnley could both secure Premier League spots with wins in their upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)