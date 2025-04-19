Left Menu

Kabila's Return to Congo Sparks Controversy Amid Peace Efforts

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila returned to Congo from exile, arriving in Goma, aiming to support peace in the conflict-stricken east. His presence is controversial, with some suspecting connections to the M23 rebels. Kabila's return complicates peace efforts amid prolonged unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 19-04-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila made a controversial return to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday. Arriving in the strategically significant, rebel-held city of Goma, Kabila aims to support peace initiatives in the region, which has been torn apart by the M23 rebels.

Kabila's comeback is shrouded in suspicion due to lingering accusations that he backs the rebels. While he seeks to play a role in pacifying the eastern Congo conflicts, his presence could escalate tensions, impacting ongoing peace negotiations significantly.

The situation remains delicate, as government officials and rebels engage in dialogue in Qatar, hoping to resolve longstanding conflicts. Analysts warn that Kabila's involvement could reignite political controversies, especially given allegations of his connections with the rebellion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

