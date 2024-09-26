Left Menu

Boeing and Union Clash in Effort to End Production-Halting Strike

Boeing and its largest union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, are resuming contract talks to end a strike that has stopped plane production. Over 32,000 Boeing workers walked off the job, demanding better wages and benefits. The union and Boeing will meet with federal mediators on Friday.

Boeing and its largest union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), will resume contract talks on Friday with the aim of ending a disruptive strike that has halted plane production and impacted the company's finances. The strike involves over 32,000 workers in Seattle and Portland who walked off their jobs on September 13, marking the first strike since 2008.

Following unsuccessful negotiations last week, federal mediators will now step in to assist in breaking the deadlock. "The Union is ready for this opportunity to bring forward the issues that members have identified as critical to reaching an agreement," IAM stated.

Despite Boeing's improved offer on Monday, including a 30% pay raise over four years and a reinstated performance bonus, the union has refused to accept it. IAM's members demand a 40% pay raise and the restoration of a defined-benefit pension. Boeing confirmed that talks are scheduled to continue, but offered no additional comments.

