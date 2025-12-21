Minor Earthquake Shakes Rohtak, Haryana
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday afternoon with no reported casualties or damage. The tremor, centered at a 5 km depth, occurred at 12:13 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale rattled parts of Haryana on Sunday afternoon. The quake's epicenter was located in Rohtak at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers.
The tremor was recorded by the National Centre for Seismology at exactly 12:13 PM, causing brief moments of concern among residents.
Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported immediately following the quake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Haryana
- Rohtak
- seismology
- epicenter
- tremor
- magnitude
- casualty
- damage
- depth