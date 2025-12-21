Left Menu

Minor Earthquake Shakes Rohtak, Haryana

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday afternoon with no reported casualties or damage. The tremor, centered at a 5 km depth, occurred at 12:13 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale rattled parts of Haryana on Sunday afternoon. The quake's epicenter was located in Rohtak at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers.

The tremor was recorded by the National Centre for Seismology at exactly 12:13 PM, causing brief moments of concern among residents.

Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported immediately following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

