Minor Earthquake Shakes Rohtak, Haryana

A minor earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale rattled parts of Haryana on Sunday afternoon. The quake's epicenter was located in Rohtak at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers.

The tremor was recorded by the National Centre for Seismology at exactly 12:13 PM, causing brief moments of concern among residents.

Fortunately, no casualties or damage were reported immediately following the quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)