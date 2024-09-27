U.S. IPO Market Rebounds Strongly in 2024 Amid Broader Stock Rally

The U.S. IPO market has rebounded strongly in 2024 after nearly two years of stagnation, driven by decreasing recession fears and a notable rally in the stock market. Investors, however, remain cautious, favoring companies with a clear pathway to profitability.

'Right now, the IPO market recovery is very sober and clinical,' said Mike Bellin, IPO Services Leader at PwC U.S., highlighting election uncertainties and questions about the Federal Reserve's economic management. As confidence builds, riskier IPO candidates might attract more investor interest.

Recent IPOs, such as BioAge Labs, which opened 25% above its IPO price, signal a strong rebound. Companies raising significant amounts through IPOs this year have performed well, with the Renaissance IPO Index up by about 14%. Analysts predict continued momentum into the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)