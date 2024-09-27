Left Menu

Tragedy and Rescue: Migrants' Perilous Journeys in the Aegean Sea

The Greek coastguard recovered the body of a woman and rescued 15 migrants after their boat capsized near Kos in the Aegean Sea. On the same day, another 78 migrants were rescued off the island of Gavdos. These incidents highlight Greece as a major gateway for migrants into Europe.

The Greek coastguard has recovered the body of a woman and rescued 15 migrants from the sea after their boat capsized off the island of Kos in the eastern Aegean Sea on Friday. A statement from the coastguard confirmed that the vessel was found overturned, leading to the tragic incident.

In another operation the same day, coastguard officials rescued 78 migrants from a wooden boat located some 23 nautical miles off the island of Gavdos, near Greece's south. The recovered migrants are being transported to the nearby island of Crete for further assistance, an anonymous coastguard officer reported.

Greece emerged as a primary entry point to the European Union for migrants and refugees coming from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia in 2015-2016, with nearly 1 million people arriving predominantly in inflatable dinghies. Although the influx had decreased, an uptick in migrant arrivals has been observed over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

