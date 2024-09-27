IYDF and RIO Kids Shoppy Spread Joy at ABHAYA Student Shelter in India

New Delhi [India], September 27: In a heartwarming initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with RIO Kids Shoppy to organize a special charity event at the ABHAYA Student Shelter on September 22, 2024. The event aimed to provide essential learning and living supplies to 25 children.

Spearheaded by A. Usha Nandhini and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Arun, Anitha, Rajan, Sindhu, Suraj, Ravikumar, Shree Varshini, Swetha, Devaraj, and Prathap, the event brought joy and hope to the children. PRIYA, head of the shelter, expressed deep gratitude for the community care.

The volunteers donated various supplies such as school bags, notebooks, lunch bags, and snacks. Interactive activities, including games, songs, and dances, created a lively atmosphere. The event underscored the importance of building meaningful connections, with volunteers reflecting on the deep emotional impact the experience had on everyone involved.

Looking ahead, IYDF and RIO Kids Shoppy plan to continue their collaboration, with more charity events to extend care and support to children in need. This event not only provided material assistance but also fostered emotional connections, allowing the children to look forward to a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)