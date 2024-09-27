Left Menu

IYDF and RIO Kids Shoppy Spread Joy at ABHAYA Student Shelter in India

On September 22, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with RIO Kids Shoppy, hosted a charity event at ABHAYA Student Shelter in New Delhi. The initiative provided 25 children with essential supplies and fun activities, highlighting volunteerism and corporate social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:17 IST
IYDF and RIO Kids Shoppy Spread Joy at ABHAYA Student Shelter in India
Spreading warmth and hope through love and joy for underprivileged children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 27: In a heartwarming initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with RIO Kids Shoppy to organize a special charity event at the ABHAYA Student Shelter on September 22, 2024. The event aimed to provide essential learning and living supplies to 25 children.

Spearheaded by A. Usha Nandhini and supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Arun, Anitha, Rajan, Sindhu, Suraj, Ravikumar, Shree Varshini, Swetha, Devaraj, and Prathap, the event brought joy and hope to the children. PRIYA, head of the shelter, expressed deep gratitude for the community care.

The volunteers donated various supplies such as school bags, notebooks, lunch bags, and snacks. Interactive activities, including games, songs, and dances, created a lively atmosphere. The event underscored the importance of building meaningful connections, with volunteers reflecting on the deep emotional impact the experience had on everyone involved.

Looking ahead, IYDF and RIO Kids Shoppy plan to continue their collaboration, with more charity events to extend care and support to children in need. This event not only provided material assistance but also fostered emotional connections, allowing the children to look forward to a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024