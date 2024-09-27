Group 108 Supports Launch of Damini Grover's New Book 'Time to Come Home'

Group 108 is proud to support the launch of 'Time to Come Home,' the latest groundbreaking work by renowned psychologist and award-winning author Damini Grover. This insightful book, published by Hay House, delves deep into themes of self-love, personal reconnection, and emotional healing, which resonate profoundly with the organization's core values and mission.

The book launch was celebrated with two notable events: on September 13, 2024, at the Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place, and on September 22, 2024, at the Kunzum Books Art Cafe in Greater Kailash. These occasions drew a vibrant crowd of media professionals, corporate leaders, influencers, and literary enthusiasts, all eager to engage with the transformative themes presented in Ms. Grover's work.

At Group 108, under the visionary leadership of Managing Directors Dr. Amish Bhutani and Sanchit Bhutani, the principles of self-love, personal growth, and community well-being are paramount. Dr. Amish Bhutani, with his medical background, extends a profound understanding of holistic well-being to both employees and the larger community. Sanchit Bhutani, with a strong legacy in real estate, drives the company's mission forward, echoing the book's core message that self-love is the foundation of everything we give to others. Their shared vision ensures Group 108 remains deeply committed to nurturing profound connections and supporting endeavors that promote personal and community development.

