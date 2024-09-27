Left Menu

Group 108 Supports Launch of Damini Grover's New Book 'Time to Come Home'

Group 108 proudly backs the release of Damini Grover's new book, 'Time to Come Home,' a profound exploration of self-love and emotional healing. Launch events in Delhi enriched the discourse on personal growth, aligning with the company's mission under the Bhutani brothers' visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:21 IST
Group 108 Supports Launch of Damini Grover's New Book 'Time to Come Home'
Group 108 Proudly Backs the Book Launch of Award-winning Author Damini Grover. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Group 108 is proud to support the launch of 'Time to Come Home,' the latest groundbreaking work by renowned psychologist and award-winning author Damini Grover. This insightful book, published by Hay House, delves deep into themes of self-love, personal reconnection, and emotional healing, which resonate profoundly with the organization's core values and mission.

The book launch was celebrated with two notable events: on September 13, 2024, at the Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place, and on September 22, 2024, at the Kunzum Books Art Cafe in Greater Kailash. These occasions drew a vibrant crowd of media professionals, corporate leaders, influencers, and literary enthusiasts, all eager to engage with the transformative themes presented in Ms. Grover's work.

At Group 108, under the visionary leadership of Managing Directors Dr. Amish Bhutani and Sanchit Bhutani, the principles of self-love, personal growth, and community well-being are paramount. Dr. Amish Bhutani, with his medical background, extends a profound understanding of holistic well-being to both employees and the larger community. Sanchit Bhutani, with a strong legacy in real estate, drives the company's mission forward, echoing the book's core message that self-love is the foundation of everything we give to others. Their shared vision ensures Group 108 remains deeply committed to nurturing profound connections and supporting endeavors that promote personal and community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024