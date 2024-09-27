Indian Railways Gears Up for Festive Season with 6,000 Special Trains

Indian Railways has announced the operation of nearly 6,000 special trains to facilitate the movement of over one crore passengers during the upcoming festive season, including Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals.

In addition to these special trains, 108 trains will receive additional general coaches, and 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned to manage the increased passenger volume, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed in an exclusive interaction with journalists.

Particularly busy routes, such as those leading to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, will benefit from these measures. The 5,975 special trains planned for this year surpass last year's count of 4,429, offering better connectivity during the peak travel period. Durga Puja begins on October 9, Diwali on October 31, and Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)