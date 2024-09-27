Left Menu

Heartwarming Charity Event by IYDF and Suggi Electricals Brings Joy to Underprivileged Children

On September 23, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Suggi Electricals hosted a charity event at Diksha School in Greater Noida, uplifting underprivileged children through essential supplies and engaging activities. The initiative highlighted community care, showing the impact of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:38 IST
Heartwarming Charity Event by IYDF and Suggi Electricals Brings Joy to Underprivileged Children
IYDF and Suggi Electricals Light Up the Lives of Underprivileged Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Suggi Electricals organized a charity event on September 23, 2024, at Diksha School in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. The event aimed to support underprivileged children by providing essential supplies and offering engaging activities like fun games and drawing competitions.

Leading the initiative was Jaideep Singh from IYDF, in collaboration with Suggi Electricals and a team of dedicated volunteers. The event highlighted the importance of social care for disadvantaged communities, showcasing the spirit of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility. Suggi Electricals played a crucial role by offering financial and logistical support.

Principal Urmila of Diksha School expressed immense gratitude for the donations, emphasizing their significance in providing both material and emotional support to the children. The event was filled with joy, thanks to activities such as 'Circle In, Circle Out' and a creative drawing competition, leaving a lasting positive impact on the kids.

Volunteers played a pivotal role, distributing supplies and engaging in activities that brought smiles to the children's faces. Suggi Electricals, by sponsoring the event, demonstrated strong social responsibility. Through initiatives like these, IYDF continues its mission to support underprivileged children globally, urging more organizations and individuals to join the cause.

Jaideep Singh concluded the event with a message of hope, emphasizing that supporting underprivileged children extends beyond material aid—it is about igniting their future dreams. IYDF, with ongoing plans to expand charitable efforts, calls for more collective action to create a brighter future for disadvantaged communities worldwide.

The day's efforts not only materially but also emotionally uplifted 50 underprivileged children, fostering a sense of community and spreading compassion. With increasing participation from businesses and volunteers, IYDF's mission continues to bring hope and empowerment to underprivileged children across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

