Tragic Migrant Journey: Dinghy Capsizes Near Greek Island

A dinghy carrying migrants toward the eastern Greek island of Kos capsized in rough weather overnight, resulting in the death of one person and the rescue of 15 others, according to the coast guard on Friday.

The dinghy, which was carrying 16 people, capsized southeast of Kos, near the Turkish coast. A coast guard vessel managed to rescue 15 individuals and pulled an unresponsive woman from the water. Two survivors received hospital treatment.

In a separate incident, another coast guard vessel rescued 78 people from a distressed wooden boat south of the Greek island of Gavdos. No injuries or missing persons were reported, and the passengers were transported to Crete.

These rescues followed a merchant ship's operation that saved dozens of migrants from a yacht in distress off Greece's southwestern coast. Approximately 70 migrants from the vessel are now being taken to Kalamata.

No information is yet available regarding the nationalities of the migrants involved in these incidents.

Regularly, smuggling gangs overfill yachts, fishing boats, or dinghies with migrants who pay several thousand dollars each for trips from Turkey to Greek islands or Italy, navigating the central Aegean Sea.

The route to Italy avoids eastern Aegean waters, which are heavily patrolled by the Greek coast guard.

