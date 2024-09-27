Left Menu

Tirasya Estates Enters Goa's Luxury Real Estate Market with Sustainable Vision

Tirasya Estate has entered Goa's luxury real estate market, setting a high standard for sustainable and high-end living. The boutique real estate firm focuses on creating niche communities and has plans to expand to other high-potential regions, including Kerala, Andaman Islands, Uttarakhand, and Coorg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:28 IST
Left Vansh Kataria and on Right Ravindra Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI
In an ambitious move, Tirasya Estate has announced its foray into Goa's luxury real estate market, promising to blend opulence with sustainability. This boutique real estate firm is committed to creating exclusive communities that cater to the elite and eco-conscious individuals.

Central to Tirasya Estate's philosophy is the seamless integration of luxury with sustainability. Their designs reflect the lifestyle aspirations of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), featuring architecturally stunning homes crafted with eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies. Each villa promises a private, curated living experience.

Driven by extensive experience in construction, Tirasya Estates blends technical precision with artistic vision. Inspired by Goa's natural beauty and culture, the company aims to differentiate itself by offering personalized, boutique living experiences. "We are committed to reimagining high-end real estate in Goa and beyond," said Ravindra Gandhi, Founder, and Managing Director.

Co-founder Vansh Kataria emphasized the growing demand for sustainable luxury. "Today's buyers seek homes that align with their values," he stated. While focused on Goa currently, Tirasya Estates plans to expand to coastal and hill station destinations, including Kerala, Andaman Islands, Uttarakhand, and Coorg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

