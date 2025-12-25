Jharkhand Celebrates Christmas with Unity and Harmony

This Thursday, Jharkhand witnessed a vibrant Christmas celebration, adorned with traditional fervor. Across the state, churches held special midnight prayers, as devotees gathered in unison to echo prayers for peace and prosperity.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar led the festive greetings, emphasizing Christmas as a 'symbol of love, harmony, and brotherhood.' In his message posted on X, he wished that the holy festival would bring happiness and prosperity to everyone.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stressed the inspirational message of Lord Jesus, advocating for values of humanity, sacrifice, and brotherhood. Crowds filled the decorated churches, participating in carols, hymns, and prayers, creating a communal spirit of unity. Special prayers were notably held at St Mary's Cathedral, Rajnchi, led by Metropolitan Archbishop Vincent Aind, who noted that Christmas carries a profound message of peace and harmony.