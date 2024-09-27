Left Menu

Beijing to Host 2025 AIIB Annual Meeting Celebrating 10th Anniversary

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced Beijing as the host for its 10th Annual Meeting in June 2025. A ceremony in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, marked the end of the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting and symbolized the handover to China. The event celebrates AIIB's decade of growth and contributions to global economic governance.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced that Beijing will host its 10th Annual Meeting in June 2025, spotlighting a decade of significant growth and contributions to global economic governance.

A symbolic handover ceremony was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, marking the conclusion of the 2024 AIIB Annual Meeting. Lan Foan, AIIB Governor for China, received the ceremonial gavel from Laziz Kudratov, AIIB Governor for Uzbekistan.

Jin Liqun, AIIB President, emphasized the importance of annual meetings in fostering shareholder engagement and guiding the bank's strategic direction. The 2025 milestone will reflect AIIB's impact and chart its course for the next decade.

