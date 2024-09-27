Left Menu

Government's Roadmap to Create 6 Crore Jobs in Textile Sector by 2030

The Indian government aims to generate 4.5-6 crore jobs in the textile sector by 2030. Union Minister Giriraj Singh announced plans to expand the industry's market size to USD 350 billion. This includes major investments and initiatives like the PM-MITRA integrated mega textile parks. The government also targets USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:34 IST
The Indian government has unveiled an ambitious plan to generate 4.5 to 6 crore jobs in the textile sector by 2030, Union Minister Giriraj Singh announced on Friday. The government's roadmap aims to boost the market size from the current USD 165 billion to USD 350 billion.

Speaking at a press conference on the Ministry of Textiles' 100-day program, Singh outlined plans for significant investments worth lakhs of crores in the sector. He highlighted that seven PM-MITRA integrated mega textile parks, once fully operational, will create 21 lakh jobs, with investment expectations of Rs 70,000 crore.

Singh also emphasized efforts to promote 'Make in India' for the textile sector. The government has set a target to achieve USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030, despite a recent decline in exports. Plans to revive Bhagalpur's silk industry were also mentioned.

