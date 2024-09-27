Left Menu

Asian Development Bank Approves $37.5M Grant to Enhance Urban Services in Nauru

Shane Rosenthal, ADB's Regional Director for the Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office, highlighted the urgent need for this project,

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:27 IST
Asian Development Bank Approves $37.5M Grant to Enhance Urban Services in Nauru
Key components of the project include the construction of Nauru's first reticulated water supply system, which will utilize tanks, pumps, and pipes to provide water to 55% of the population.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a $37.5 million grant to bolster urban services in Nauru through the Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development Project. This initiative is financed by the Asian Development Fund, which specifically supports ADB’s most vulnerable and impoverished member countries. Additionally, the Government of Nauru is contributing $2.3 million to the project.

Shane Rosenthal, ADB’s Regional Director for the Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office, highlighted the urgent need for this project, stating, “Increasing exposure to natural hazards and poor access to reliable water supply and sanitation has been aggravated by the effects of climate change. The Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development Project will make sweeping positive changes in the water, sanitation, and solid waste management sectors in Nauru to improve lives and livelihoods.”

Key components of the project include the construction of Nauru’s first reticulated water supply system, which will utilize tanks, pumps, and pipes to provide water to 55% of the population. The initiative will also enhance non-reticulated water supply services for the remaining households and improve access to desalinated water to supplement rainwater.

Furthermore, the project aims to upgrade sanitation services, establish an organic waste composting facility, and improve materials recovery and recycling systems. It will also focus on updating tariffs and strengthening cost recovery systems to ensure the sustainability of these vital services.  

