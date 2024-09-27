Stonefield Flavours Shines at Fi India 2024

Stonefield, one of the fastest-growing multinational flavour companies, left a lasting impression at Fi India 2024, held from September 25-27 at BIEC, Bengaluru. Renowned for its speed, creativity, and industry-leading innovations, Stonefield presented an array of taste experiences that captivated food and beverage manufacturers, industry professionals, and visitors alike.

Centerpiece to Stonefield's showcase were their latest flavour innovations, hyperlocal consumer insights, and exclusive gourmet taste experiences. These elements highlighted the company's commitment to providing value-driven taste solutions. On September 25, Ravi Jayawardana, CEO of Maliban Group, inaugurated Stonefield's stall, followed by the launch of their Exotic Portfolio, featuring 15 international flavour profiles. Simon George, President of Cargill India, unveiled the Indian Ethnic Portfolio and the Ethnic Drinks of Asia Report on the next day.

Throughout the event, Stonefield's diverse portfolio, including dairy, brown, fruit, and nut flavour kits, drew significant attention. Highlights included Chocolatius cocoa-extract-based flavours, Aamrut Indian mango flavours, and Serene tea flavours. The company's expertise was evident across immersive experience counters, with creations like Belgian Cookie Brownie and Cheesy Beer Soup standing out. CEO Sandeep Devgan emphasized their approach of creativity and collaboration, aiming to shape the future of taste.

