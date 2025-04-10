New Delhi Bar Association Ensures Fair Trial for 26/11 Accused

The New Delhi Bar Association has pledged to oversee a fair and transparent trial for Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. On Thursday, the association emphasized its commitment to maintaining order and ensuring no interference during judicial processes.

Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, Tarun Rana, addressed concerns regarding potential disruptions in law and order within the court complex. He assured that the association will diligently uphold peace and order during Rana's court appearances.

Highlighting the trial's significance, Rana remarked on its direct connection to national integrity. He reiterated the executive committee's dedication to lawful conduct and fair proceedings, reflecting their awareness of the case's gravity.

