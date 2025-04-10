Journalists Face Jail Time for Navalny-Related Charges

Russian prosecutors have demanded jail terms of five years and 11 months for four journalists accused of working with an organization linked to late opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The journalists, identified as Antonina Favorskaya, Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov, and Artem Kriger, were led out of court as a Reuters witness observed.

These journalists have been subject to a closed-door trial since October. Authorities have charged them with belonging to an extremist group, allegations they deny vehemently.

The case underscores ongoing tensions in Russia's media landscape, as authorities continue to crack down on perceived dissent and opposition-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)