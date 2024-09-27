Railway Officials Push for Better Pay and Conditions for Train Controllers

In a recent high-level Railway Board meeting, senior divisional operational managers endorsed measures to enhance working conditions for train controllers, based on recommendations from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

On September 24, a six-member committee engaged with Senior Divisional Operational Managers (Sr DOMs) across 17 railway divisions in a video conference. The discussions focused on significant issues impacting train controllers, as identified by the RDSO report.

Key proposals include upgrading pay scales from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600, or even Rs 4,800, to attract a talented workforce. Officials also emphasized that addressing vacancies, providing health benefits, and ensuring social security post-retirement are crucial for improving job appeal.

The train controllers' situation was highlighted in the RDSO's report, revealing how unattractive pay and high stress contribute to operational inefficiencies and health issues. The report urged for immediate action to fill vacancies that hinder the control department, considered the brain of the railway operation system.

Indian Railways' vast network, involving thousands of trains across 1,05,555 km of tracks daily, relies heavily on 68 operation centers known as Divisional Control Offices. These centers are pivotal for railway operations, and staff shortages significantly impact their efficiency.

The report also mentioned that the majority of section controller positions are filled by promoting staff from feeder roles like station masters. Previously, section controllers had a higher initial pay grade than station masters, making the roles more attractive. However, equalizing the grade pay has reduced interest in these positions, leading to shortages and added stress on current staff.

The study criticized the practice of assigning medically de-categorized personnel to the control department, as their conditions often impede job performance. Recommendations for improvement include upgrading pay scales, introducing competency tests in recruitment, extending training periods, and reinstating direct recruitment.

Following the RDSO report, the Railway Board formed a committee on August 27 to evaluate and propose solutions. The committee is currently consulting with stakeholders and will soon issue final recommendations for improving train controllers' working conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)