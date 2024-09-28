AAHOA Welcomes OYO's Acquisition of G6 Hospitality, Paving Way for Budget Hotel Growth

In a landmark move in the U.S. hospitality sector, AAHOA, the largest hotel owners association worldwide, has welcomed OYO's strategic acquisition of G6 Hospitality. This acquisition encompasses the well-known Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, suggesting a transformative phase in the budget hotel market.

OYO purchased G6 Hospitality from Blackstone for $525 million, positioning itself for notable expansion in the U.S. market. With 98% of G6's properties under AAHOA ownership, this collaboration signifies promising prospects for innovation and shared success. 'AAHOA looks forward to fostering a robust relationship with OYO, enhancing the Motel 6 and Studio 6 franchise network,' stated Chairman Miraj S. Patel.

President & CEO Laura Lee Blake echoed this sentiment, noting the unique blend of global expertise and local market insights that OYO brings. As the integration progresses, AAHOA remains dedicated to supporting its members, ensuring they capitalize on evolving market dynamics in the hospitality industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)