TREVOC Triumphs at Realty+ Conclave, Clinches Three Prestigious Awards

TREVOC, a luxury real estate developer from Gurugram, won three major awards at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2024, held on September 26, 2024. Their project, TREVOC Royal Residences, was recognized for its excellence in luxury living and innovative marketing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:08 IST
TREVOC Wins Big With Three Prestigious Awards at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2024- North. Image Credit: ANI
Gurugram-based luxury real estate developer, TREVOC, has secured three major accolades at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2024—North. The prestigious event, held on September 26, 2024, at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram, gathered top real estate professionals who shared their industry insights.

TREVOC's flagship project, TREVOC Royal Residences, was honored with the 'Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year' and 'Project Launch of the Year' awards, setting new standards in high-end living. The company's innovative marketing approach also earned them the 'Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year' award. Managing Director Gurpal Singh Chawla credited the team's dedication for these achievements, saying they inspire continued innovation in luxury real estate.

Fellow Managing Director, Sehaj Chawla, emphasized that at TREVOC, luxury extends beyond aesthetics to enhance residents' quality of life and support environmental sustainability. The awards, he noted, validate their commitment to designing homes that align with buyers' lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

