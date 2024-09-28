IFCCI's 47th AGM: Paving the Way for Sustainable Indo-French Collaboration

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) hosted its 47th Annual General Meeting, themed 'Partnership for the Planet', at Sofitel in Mumbai. The event featured Chief Guest Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, and Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India, along with over 300 C-level business leaders.

In his address, Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the potential to expand trade and investments between the two countries, suggesting setting up an Invest India office in Paris. He highlighted opportunities for bilateral cooperation in innovation, technology, tourism, and culture.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou echoed these sentiments, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership. He noted the importance of collaboration in business, technology, and innovation to address global challenges. The event also included discussions on India's transition to decarbonization and leveraging AI for business efficiency.

