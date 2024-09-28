Left Menu

Delhi Government Unveils Single Window System for Business Clearances

The Delhi government is set to launch a single window facility to expedite investor application clearances, enhancing business operations in the city. The initiative, spearheaded by Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, aims to streamline approvals, reduce compliance, and provide a more business-friendly environment. Multiple services across various departments have been integrated into the system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:44 IST
Delhi Government Unveils Single Window System for Business Clearances
investors' wealth
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will launch a single window facility next week to expedite investor application clearances, significantly improving ease of doing business in the city.

The Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that the beta version of this system will be unveiled on Monday, aiming to streamline pre-operation approvals and promote sector-specific reforms.

The new portal will facilitate speedy processing of clearances and offer an investor-friendly environment, with 59 services from 12 stakeholder departments already onboarded. The system includes online document submission, fee payment, and real-time application status tracking, ensuring timely delivery of services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024