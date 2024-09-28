Delhi Government Unveils Single Window System for Business Clearances

The Delhi government will launch a single window facility next week to expedite investor application clearances, significantly improving ease of doing business in the city.

The Industry Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that the beta version of this system will be unveiled on Monday, aiming to streamline pre-operation approvals and promote sector-specific reforms.

The new portal will facilitate speedy processing of clearances and offer an investor-friendly environment, with 59 services from 12 stakeholder departments already onboarded. The system includes online document submission, fee payment, and real-time application status tracking, ensuring timely delivery of services.

