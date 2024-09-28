Left Menu

Dr Dinesh Shahra Advocates Sanatan Values and Women's Empowerment at Guwahati Event

Dr Dinesh Shahra presented his book series, Sanatan Avatar, at the Art of Living Center in Guwahati. He discussed the transformative power of Sanatan values and highlighted the importance of women's empowerment linked to spiritual and cultural values, urging policy support from corporate and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:25 IST
Dr Dinesh Shahra Presents Sanatan Avatar at Guwahati's Art of Living Center, Advocates Women's Safety at Symposium. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Esteemed industrialist, philanthropist, and author Dr Dinesh Shahra presented his book series, Sanatan Avatar, at the Art of Living Center in Guwahati. At the satsang, Shahra, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's teachings, shared insights on Sanatan values, emphasizing inner well-being, compassion, and balance.

Drawing from Sanatan Avatar, Dr Shahra highlighted the profound influence of Gurudev's teachings on his spiritual journey, noting that these holistic principles bring peace and purpose. As Chief Guest at a Byatkram Masdo Organization event, he addressed the importance of women's safety, linking it to cultural and spiritual empowerment.

Dr Shahra urged corporate and political leaders to formulate policies protecting and empowering women. His message, resonating with the audience, underscored balancing spirituality with social responsibility to foster a safer, more inclusive society. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible for the content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

