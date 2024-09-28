Train Engine Hits Stone: Unusual Obstruction on Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra Route

The engine of a Lucknow-Chhapra train struck a stone deliberately placed on the railway track in Bairia on Saturday, officials reported, confirming that no damage occurred.

Significantly, this incident is part of a concerning pattern in Uttar Pradesh, where multiple items, including gas cylinders and iron poles, have been found on tracks. The Public Relations Officer for the North Eastern Railway, Ashok Kumar, noted the stone was discovered on the Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra section at 10:25 a.m., forcing the loco pilot to apply emergency brakes.

Bairia police station's SHO Ramayan Singh said the event occurred near Yadav Nagar of Chand Diyar village, just ahead of the Manjhi bridge on the UP-Bihar border. The local police and Railway Protection Force are currently investigating.

Circle Officer Mohammad Usman added that by 10:40 a.m., 300 meters from the Manjhi bridge, sleeper coaches showed minor scratches from the stone. Previous incidents in Uttar Pradesh involve deliberate derailment attempts, raising alarms over potential sabotage.

