PM Modi to Launch Major Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra Worth Rs 11,200 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a series of major infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, collectively valued at over Rs 11,200 crore, through video conferencing on Sunday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects include the inauguration of the Pune Metro section from the district court to Swargate, marking the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1) at a cost of Rs 1,810 crore, and laying the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension, which will cost around Rs 2,955 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bidkin Industrial Area under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, a transformative project spanning 7,855 acres and with a total cost of over Rs 6,400 crore. Additionally, Modi will inaugurate Solapur airport, enhancing connectivity for tourists and business travelers, and lay the foundation stone for a memorial at Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's first girls' school in Bhidewada.

