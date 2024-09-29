Government Approves Media License Transfer from Reliance to Star India

The government has given the green light for the transfer of non-news and current affairs TV channel licenses from Reliance Industries' media entities to Star India.

Regulatory filings by Reliance Industries and TV18 Broadcast reveal that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted the approval on September 27.

This decision, overseen by the Competition Commission of India, is a key step towards merging Reliance's Viacom18 media assets with Star India, creating a media giant valued at over Rs 70,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)