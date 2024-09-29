Left Menu

Government Approves Media License Transfer from Reliance to Star India

The government has approved the transfer of non-news and current affairs TV channel licenses from Reliance Industries' Viacom18 to Star India. This move, regulated by the Competition Commission of India, is part of a larger merger expected to create India's largest media empire worth over Rs 70,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 02:08 IST
Government Approves Media License Transfer from Reliance to Star India
  • Country:
  • India

The government has given the green light for the transfer of non-news and current affairs TV channel licenses from Reliance Industries' media entities to Star India.

Regulatory filings by Reliance Industries and TV18 Broadcast reveal that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted the approval on September 27.

This decision, overseen by the Competition Commission of India, is a key step towards merging Reliance's Viacom18 media assets with Star India, creating a media giant valued at over Rs 70,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024