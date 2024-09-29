Deadly Collision in Bihar: Bus Hits Parked Truck Killing Three
A tragic accident occurred in Bihar's Kaimur district where a bus collided with a parked truck, resulting in three deaths and four injuries. The incident happened early morning near Barhauni Seva Niketan. Injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and an investigation is underway.
A tragic accident in Bihar's Kaimur district claimed the lives of three individuals and left four others injured. The unfortunate incident took place around 5 am on Sunday when a bus collided with a parked truck near Barhauni Seva Niketan.
According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pradeep Kumar, a police team was dispatched promptly upon receiving information about the collision. Eyewitness accounts from passengers revealed that the bus, traveling from Gaya to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, hit the truck that was parked on the roadside.
While three passengers succumbed to their injuries on the spot, four others were rushed to a nearby government hospital for immediate medical attention. Their conditions are currently reported to be stable. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
