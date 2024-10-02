Etihad Airways Alters Routes Amid Middle East Airspace Restrictions

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways announced on Wednesday that it is re-routing a number of its flights due to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

The aviation company revealed that it is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates to ensure passenger safety as the situation unfolds.

This decision underscores the volatile nature of the region's airspace and the airline's commitment to navigating these complexities with vigilance and care.

