Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune Kills Three

Three individuals, including two pilots and an engineer, lost their lives when a helicopter belonging to Heritage Aviation crashed and caught fire in Pune's Bavdhan area. The accident occurred near the Oxford County Golf Course helipad, with initial reports suggesting that fog might have been a factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:52 IST
In a tragic incident, three people have died after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Pune's Bavdhan area on Wednesday morning.

The helicopter, operated by Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, took off from Oxford County Golf Course helipad and was en route to Juhu in Mumbai. The accident occurred at 7:40 am.

Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinaykumar Choubey confirmed that the crash killed two pilots and an engineer. Initial findings suggest that foggy conditions might have contributed to the crash. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

