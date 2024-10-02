Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune Kills Three
Three individuals, including two pilots and an engineer, lost their lives when a helicopter belonging to Heritage Aviation crashed and caught fire in Pune's Bavdhan area. The accident occurred near the Oxford County Golf Course helipad, with initial reports suggesting that fog might have been a factor.
In a tragic incident, three people have died after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Pune's Bavdhan area on Wednesday morning.
The helicopter, operated by Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, took off from Oxford County Golf Course helipad and was en route to Juhu in Mumbai. The accident occurred at 7:40 am.
Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinaykumar Choubey confirmed that the crash killed two pilots and an engineer. Initial findings suggest that foggy conditions might have contributed to the crash. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
