Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune Kills Three

In a tragic incident, three people have died after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Pune's Bavdhan area on Wednesday morning.

The helicopter, operated by Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, took off from Oxford County Golf Course helipad and was en route to Juhu in Mumbai. The accident occurred at 7:40 am.

Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinaykumar Choubey confirmed that the crash killed two pilots and an engineer. Initial findings suggest that foggy conditions might have contributed to the crash. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)