Legal Battle Over Imminent Deportation of Venezuelan Detainees in Texas
Lawyers for Venezuelan detainees in Texas are urging a U.S. appeals court to halt imminent deportations without judicial review. The Trump administration seeks to deport alleged Tren de Aragua gang members, invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The ACLU argues for detainees' right to challenge their deportations in court.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is taking urgent legal action to prevent the deportation of Venezuelan detainees in Texas, arguing that the deportations are being carried out without the requisite judicial review mandated by the Supreme Court.
According to the lawyers, the detained individuals have been unjustly labeled as members of the Tren de Aragua gang by the Trump administration. The case, filed in U.S. District Court in Texas, seeks to halt deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which was recently invoked by the administration.
As the controversy unfolds, questions around the adequacy of notice for deportation and the legality of bypassing standard procedures have intensified, highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding U.S. immigration policy and the authority of the courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
