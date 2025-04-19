Hezbollah Defiance Amid Lebanon-Israel Tensions

The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group, Naim Kassem, announced emphatically on Friday that its fighters will not disarm while Israeli troops remain entrenched in southern Lebanon and continue infringing on Lebanese airspace. Kassem addressed his supporters during a broadcast on Hezbollah's television channel.

Following the death of longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah and other high-ranking figures from Israeli airstrikes last year, Kassem assumed leadership. He asserted that Hezbollah has honored its ceasefire commitments since the US-brokered deal was enacted, halting a 14-month conflict with Israel. However, since its implementation, Israeli airstrikes have continued, killing numerous civilians and Hezbollah members, justified by Israel as targeting insurgent holdouts.

The conflict has claimed over 4,000 lives in Lebanon, causing substantial devastation necessitating $11 billion for reconstruction, as per the World Bank. Although Israeli forces have largely retreated, they maintain certain positions inside Lebanon, violating the ceasefire deal. Kassem denounced discussions on national defense strategy amidst ongoing occupation and air incursions, signaling Hezbollah's will to retain its armament.

