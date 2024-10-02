AfDB Deputy DG Commends Progress on Key Energy and Agricultural Projects in Côte d'Ivoire

During a recent three-day visit to central Côte d'Ivoire, Joseph Ribeiro, the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Deputy Director General for West Africa, praised the progress of two high-impact projects that promise to transform the country's energy and agricultural sectors. Ribeiro was joined by a delegation that included Blanche Kiniffo, Programme Officer for Côte d'Ivoire; Adama Moussa, Regional Sector Manager for Power Systems Operations; and project managers Rokaya Diallo and Mamadou Kane.

The delegation toured the nearly completed Singrobo-Ahouaty hydroelectric power station and the Bélier Region Agro-Industrial Cluster Project (“2PAI-Bélier”). Located 150 km north of Abidjan, the Singrobo-Ahouaty power station is over 95 percent complete, according to Project Director Frédéric Roux of IHE, the Ivorian investment company overseeing the project. AfDB has contributed €40 million to the €174.3 million project, which is notable for being Côte d'Ivoire's first private hydroelectric producer. Once operational, the 44-megawatt facility will enhance electricity supply within the country and support exports to neighboring regions.

In Yamoussoukro, the 2PAI-Bélier project is transforming the agricultural landscape over a 39-hectare area within the industrial zone. This innovative agropole concept aims to promote agriculture, achieve food self-sufficiency, and boost agro-processing exports, particularly through small and medium-sized enterprises. Funded 80 percent by AfDB with a $121 million investment, the project is 85.7 percent complete since its launch in 2018. Key achievements include:

Development of 1,241 hectares of rice cultivation

Creation of 115 hectares dedicated to market gardening

Restoration of 92 fishponds

Construction and renovation of four agricultural dams

Redevelopment of 542 km of agricultural access roads

The delegation also witnessed the installation of a 40 MVA electrical transformer station aimed at ensuring a stable energy supply for the agropark.

At the end of the visit, Ribeiro highlighted the significance of the Singrobo-Ahouaty hydroelectric project in meeting Côte d'Ivoire's energy demands and facilitating exports. “This demonstrates the Bank's strong commitment. We’re pleased with the progress at Singrobo. There are still minor adjustments to be made, but we anticipate energy will soon be available for the national grid,” he noted.

Regarding the Bélier agropole project, Ribeiro emphasized its role in the future of Ivorian agriculture. “2PAI-Bélier is yielding tangible results that confirm the necessity of public-private partnerships to transform agriculture in Côte d'Ivoire. The alignment of the Ivorian authorities' vision with the African Development Bank’s goals is critical. This project supports our ‘Feed Africa’ strategy, showcasing high-quality infrastructure and innovative technology delivered on schedule.”

Ribeiro concluded by underscoring the importance of the partnership between Côte d'Ivoire and AfDB, stating, “I believe we’re making a significant difference. The Bank Group fully supports Côte d'Ivoire's National Development Plan for 2021-2025.”